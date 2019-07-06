Dance Deewane 2: Madhuri Dixit turns chef on the sets and makes bhajiyas for all

The first splash of rains always brings tons of excitement for everybody. A similar happy vibe was witnessed on the sets of popular dance reality show - Dance Deewane 2 recently as the fabulous triad of judges - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia took the opportunity to enjoy the season's shower with some monsoon treats.

Was there a special chef? Well, yes! Madhuri herself turned the set into a temporary kitchen to make one of her favorite dishes - onion bhajiyas. She also called it Mohini’s special bajiya’s. Waiting in line to get their share, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia and Arjun Bijlani couldn’t get enough of the finger licking snack prepared by the beautiful actor.

Sources on the set revealed, “Madhuriji is known for adding her special touch and cares a lot for people around her. She didn’t want the heavy showers to let anybody’s spirit down and took it upon herself to treat them with a surprise. Everyone loved the bhajiyas.”