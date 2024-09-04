Twitter
Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slammed her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar, calling her a 'home-breaker' who is married and a mother of two.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 03:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Dalljiet Kaur's troubled married life with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel has made several headlines. After slamming Nikhil for denying their marriage, Dalljiet has now criticised Nikhil's reported lady love Safeena Nazar for having an affair with Nikhil, despite being married and a mother of two kids. Dalljiet just started her own YouTube channel and went live on Instagram to interact with her followers. 

During the IG live, Dalljiet fans enquired about her troubled married life. Dalljiet criticised Nikhil for marrying her as a publicity stunt. She said, "I have two questions in mind. The first is, if he was already happy doing all that he is doing today, why did he marry me? Maybe, he would not have gotten this sort of publicity then."

Then she slammed Safeena and said that it's true that a woman is a home breaker of another woman. "Second, jo log bolte hai na ke ek ladki hi ladki ki zindagi barbaad karti hai, sahi bolte hai. I am not blaming her, I think I will blame her. Jab husband wife ke beech koi problems chal rahi ho tab toh anyway wo log ek dusre ke bare mein kuch acha nahi kahenge, aise mein kisi third insan ko wo void complete nahi karni chaiye (When there is some problem going on between husband and wife, anyway they will not say anything good about each other, in such a situation, no third person should complete the void). It is morally wrong."

Nikhil Patel on the allegations 

In an interview with ETimes, Nikhil said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding."

He mentioned that the ceremony was done only for the actress' family so that she could move to Kenya. He said, "This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya. Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent."

Dalljiet and Nikhil had tied the knot on March 18, 2023. The duo had separated on May 25, 2024. Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in ‘Kulvadhu’, whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014. The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.

Read: This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

