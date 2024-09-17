Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Slamming her estranged husband Nikhil Patel and his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you."

Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. In the last few months, she has accused him of having extra-marital affair, and he has countered her allegations. Now, Dalljiet shared a screenshot of Nikhil's Instagram Stories on her own IG Stories and has claimed that he has gotten engaged again as he was seen wearing a new engagement ring in the photo. She also slammed his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar in her lengthy notes.

Along with the screenshot, Dalljiet wrote, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you. Already wearing a ring again Nikhil. Well done. Looks like you (Nikhil) were missing being talked about? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, your would-be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention? She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai, whether or not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon."

"Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though both of you! Well done you are almost successful in destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My God, shame on you. Knowing you, you will say it was there as a jewellery and you just chose to wear it or it was there with your daughter or someone from your family, just wore it like a jewel. But why wear it on the wedding finger? And then make sure it is seen on your Instagram Stories? You are anything but NAIVE", she further added.

This is neither Dalljiet Kaur, nor Nikhil Patel's first marriage. The actress was previously married to her Kulvadhu co-star Shalin Bhanot, with whom she tied the knot in 2009. Their son Jaydon was born in 2014, and they filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse. There is nothing much known about Nikhil's first wife, except the fact that they divorced each other in January 2024. He has claimed that Dalljiet knew the fact that he was not legally divorced from his first wife when they married last year.

