Dalljiet Kaur says ex-husband Shalin Bhanot 'made a mockery' of their past on Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot- Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur is miffed with Shalin Bhanot for discussing and highlighting their broken marriage in Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009, and they parted ways in 2015. The ex-couple was in the news as Dalljiet made some serious allegations of domestic violence and dowry against Shalin.

In the current season of Bigg Boss, Shalin and Tina are finding solace in each other company. The actor even confessed to having feelings for the actress. However, Tina did ask him not to delve further as she is in touch with Kaur as well. Shalin replied to Datta saying that after their split, they have become best friends. This irked Dalljiet and she decided to break the silence over the matter.

At first, she tweeted and quashed Bhanot's claims by stating that she is not a 'best friend,' but just being cordial with Shalin, for the sake of their son Jaden. Later, Dalljiet also spoke to Bombay Times, and she said, "More than being upset for calling me his best friend in the house, I didn't like what he told Tina Datta; that we broke up over a silly issue." Dalljiet added that she has also been a part of Bigg Boss (Season 13), and stayed for 15 days. But she never discussed Shalin or their broken marriage in the house. "He would never have got any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that," Kaur said.