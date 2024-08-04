Twitter
Television

Television

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Dalljiet Kaur filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel and accused him of cheating and breach of trust.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel
Television actress Dalljiet Kaur and her second marriage with her now-estranged husband, Nikhil Patel has made headlines. As Times Now reported, Dalljiet has filed an FIR against Patel, accusing him of 'cruelty' and 'cheating'. On August 2, Dalljiet registered a complaint against Nikhil at Mumbai’s Agripada police station, under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Section 85 of BNS: Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty. — Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 316 (2) of BNS: Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.

 Earlier this week, Kenya-settled Nikhil Patel was spotted at Mumbai airport with his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar. For the unversed, Nikhil has disowned Dalljiet and she returned to India with her son Jaydon. 

This isn't the first time that Dalljiet has taken legal action against her husband. In June, Dalljiet also moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Patel from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

Before that, Nikhil also sent a legal notice to Dalljiet and accused her of harassment. As ETimes reported, under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India),  Patel said, that Dalljiet Kaur’s social media posts, accusing him of an extra-marital affair were wrong.

Nikhil on why he ended his marriage with Dalljiet Kaur

In an interview with ETimes, Nikhil said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding."

About Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage 

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married on March 10, 2023. However, this is neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil's first marriage. The actress was previously married to her Kulvadhu co-star Shalin Bhanot, with whom she tied the knot in 2009. Their son Jaydon was born in 2014, and they filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused him of domestic abuse. 

Read: Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Advertisement