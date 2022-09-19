Search icon
Dahan star Tisca Chopra talks about films failing at box office, says 'lot of makers are men of commerce..'

Tisca Chopra has now explained why, in her opinion, the majority of her films are not performing well at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra may currently be seen in the brand-new Dahan Disney+ Hotstar series. She plays an IAS officer in the eerie thriller. Tisca Chopra has now explained why, in her opinion, the majority of her films are not performing well at the box office. 

She told Hindustan Times, “A lot of the makers are men of commerce. They will constantly look at things from a commercial point of view. For them, commerce involves economies of scale and a formula because you have to sell stuff. However, the business of entertainment relies on pulling a rabbit out of a hat. If you know the trick, it’s no longer magic.” 

"Somewhere every few years, there comes a little bit of a seismic change where the makers--which include the producers and directors--need to understand that things are getting predictable and repetitive. Now, we need to rethink. Change is the order of the day,” she added. 

The actor even makes suggestions about how to bring about this shift. According to her, if a little more effort and focus were placed into writing and developing writing as the foundation upon which you construct a structure, one would always have far better and more up-to-date content. 

Also read: Dahan- Raakan Ka Rahasya review: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla starrer supernatural-thriller is an unpredictable ride

Tisca claims that director Vikranth Pawar's explanation of what the show stood for convinced her to accept the role of Avni Rawat in Dahan. She claims to rely on her directors a great deal. Because they are co-creating. She'll give them numerous calls, send them messages at two in the morning, and basically talk to them a lot. Early on, Vikranht informed her that the plot is based on a conflict between science and superstition. For a very long time, she was unable to get that line out of her head. She was captivated to the notion because of how compelling the dramatic conflict is. 

 

