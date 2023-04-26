Dahaad teaser: 27 women dead and no complaints, Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma investigate bone-chilling crime in thriller

Credit: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Prime Video, on Wednesday, unveiled the intriguing teaser of the upcoming crime drama, Dahaad which features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

Dahaad marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case. The teaser dives deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, as one woman sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, rises against the crime and brings justice.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers of the series.

Netizens reacted to the teaser, one of them wrote, “The glimpse of the intense eyes of Vijay Verma right at the end is the biggest highlight of the teaser.” The second one said, “This reminds me of the recent incident of that guy who cut up his gf and kept her body parts in the fridge and then went on dates with other girls! More such web series need to be made until society gets the seriousness of the issue and new laws are made. Congrats to the team.”

Dahaad is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.