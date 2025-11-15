Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'

Recently, Amaal Mallik recalled his father, Daboo Malik's struggle, and called him a failure in Bigg Boss 19. Now, Sr Malik has responded to his son's statement, and he's certainly unhappy with his loud remark.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik is one of the strongest contenders in the game, but his words often hurt others, including his father. Recently, Amaal recalled his struggle and even called his father, Daboo Mallik, a failure. While debating about nepotism vs outsiders with Gaurav Khanna, Amaal went on to say that his father failed, and he strived hard to find success.

Now, Daboo Malik hit back at his son. On Saturday, Daboo took his thoughts to X and tweeted, "Some people carry battles no one sees. Just being there, even on the hardest days, is a kind of courage most people never talk about. Picture Abhi Baaki Hai … Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara … Meri Kahani Ab Shuru Hoti Hai." Amaal Mallik's statement has not gone well with Daboo, and he's clearly miffed with him. It will be interesting to see if Daboo issues a video statement about the same. Or will Daboo confront Amaal in the upcoming family week

Some people carry battles no one sees. Just being there even on the hardest days, is a kind of courage most people never talk about . Picture Abhi Baaki Hai … Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara … Meri Kahani Ab Shuru Hoti Hai … — Daboo Malik (@daboomalik) November 15, 2025

Netizens' reactions to Daboo Malik's reply to Amaal Mallik's arrogant statement

Several netizens supported Daboo and slammed Amaal, who had disrespected his father on national television. A netizen wrote, "Amaal is so unlucky when it comes to family support. All of the contestants and their PRs targeted Amaal throughout the season, and you guys kept watching...Anyways, uncle, enjoy the interview session." Another netizen wrote, "Beta andar dialogue mar raha hai baap bahar dialogue mar raha hai. Inka alag mallikmultiverse chal raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaha jo Amaal ki side le rahe h unki profile check karo fake id hai PR hire kiye huye hai."

About Bigg Boss 19 finale

As per the reports, the grand finale of the show will happen on December 7. Currently, season 19 has Top 9 members - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadananad, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaaz Badesha, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar.