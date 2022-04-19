Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara trolled for lip lock photo, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt blamed for setting trend

Credit: Cyrus Sahukar/Instagram

VJ Cyrus Sahukar has recently tied the knot with Vaishali Malhara in a private ceremony. The couple had shared their wedding photos on social media, which went viral. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen kissing each other.

Cyrus and Vaishali got married to each other after six years of dating. The couple is looking very happy in their wedding photos. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, “With These 7 steps May you become my friend and May I deserve your friendship. May my friendship make me one with you and May your friendship make you one with me...”

However, netizens have been trolling the couple for their liplock photo. Some of the trolls asked has kissing become part of Hindu rituals? One of the trolls commented, “Yh kiss ka new hi trand chala dete hain bc itne forward hote ja rhe hain hum.”

The second person asked, “Inke shadi mee maa baap nhi hote khule me ummm haa kar kiya.” Another said, “Ye humari Hindu culture me nahi hai bhai ye kiss karna.” Meanwhile, there were people who blamed Ranbir and Alia for setting the kiss trend.

Earlier, Alia had dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, the stars can be seen kissing each other. The photos had gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"