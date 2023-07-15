Cyrus Broacha says his Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience was 'really painful': 'It was like a concentration camp where...'

After requesting Salman Khan to let him leave the house, Cyrus Broacha made an unplanned exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 citing a family emergency.

Cyrus Broacha made an unplanned exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this week due to a family emergency. Now, the popular comedian has said that his experience of living inside the house was 'really painful and horrible', comparing the same to 'concentration camps and hell'.

Speaking on his podcast Cyrus Says on YouTube, he said, "I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues."

"The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference. I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep", the former contestant further added.

A day prior to his exit, Cyrus had requested the show's host Salman Khan to let him leave the house. When Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor tried motivating him, the comedian replied, "I really can’t take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir my body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now."

The remaining contestants, staying inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house from the first day, are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia have entered the show this week as wildcard contestants.

