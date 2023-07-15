Cyrus Broacha says his Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience was 'really painful': 'It was like a concentration camp where...'

Headlines

Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

DNA: Know all about the ongoing wrestlers' protest

Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's IPL century & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 19

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

Cyrus Broacha says his Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience was 'really painful': 'It was like a concentration camp where...'

After requesting Salman Khan to let him leave the house, Cyrus Broacha made an unplanned exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 citing a family emergency.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Cyrus Broacha made an unplanned exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this week due to a family emergency. Now, the popular comedian has said that his experience of living inside the house was 'really painful and horrible', comparing the same to 'concentration camps and hell'.

Speaking on his podcast Cyrus Says on YouTube, he said, "I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues."

"The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference. I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep", the former contestant further added.

A day prior to his exit, Cyrus had requested the show's host Salman Khan to let him leave the house. When Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor tried motivating him, the comedian replied, "I really can’t take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir my body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now."

The remaining contestants, staying inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house from the first day, are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia have entered the show this week as wildcard contestants.


READ | Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

 

