Cuttputlli first look: Akshay Kumar promises to be a no-nonsense cop on intriguing investigation

Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar is all set to impress his fans as a no-nonsense cop in Cuttputlli, and his first look left fans amazed. The makers released a motion poster of Kumar's character with the actor's look, his meticulous voice, and a spooky BGM.

In the short motion teaser, Akshay says, "Serial killer ke saath power nahi mind game khelna chaiye... woh humare saath khel raha hai." We also get to see a glimpse of Gurpreet Ghuggi as a part of Kumar's team.

Here's the first look

Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 physiological thriller Ratsasan, and the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta in the lead. Yesterday, the motion poster teaser of the title reveal was out and it sent spooky vibes. The motion poster begins with a visual of a gift box wrapped with mystery and a spooky background score. Suddenly the frame cuts to the title revelation of Cuttputlli.

For the unversed, Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal, and Amala Paul in the lead. The film was earlier titled, Miss Cinderella. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's family drama Raksha Bandhan. The film didn't meet with a favourable response from the audience, and it underperformed at the box office. Apart from Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has a spree of releases with Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfiee. Reportedly Jolly LLB 3 will also start its production next year.

While promoting Raksha Bandhan, Akshay opened up on the evil system of Dowry. Dowry is like ‘extortion’ and the malpractice continues to plague India even today, said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday. It is in the ‘layers’, the actor said referring to the deep-rooted social evil. "We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, 'sankalp'. It has different names. The National Award winner was speaking at a promotional event for his latest release "Raksha Bandhan", which addresses the issue of dowry. The trailer of Cuttputlli will be released on Disney+ Hotstar this year.