The much-awaited season four of hit legal drama series 'Criminal Justice' has finally got a premiere date. Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Criminal Justice' is set to stream exclusively on Jio Hotstar from May 22, 2025.

The makers have released the teaser for the series on Tuesday. The 'Mirzapur' actor will be reprising his role of advocate Madhav Mishra, who tends to attract tricky crime cases in court. The series is directed by Rohan Sippy.

This time, the actor will be joined by the cast of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre and Barkha Singh in the series. According to the teaser, the fourth season of 'Criminal Justice' appears to involve a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder, for which actor Zeeshan is on trial.

In a press note shared by the makers, Pankaj Tripathi said that the show feels like a 'homecoming' to him. "Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. There's an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn't just a character I play--he's someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger. I'm thrilled to be back and can't wait for fans to join us once again in the courtroom," said Pankaj Tripathi as quoted in a press note.

Director Rohan Sippy shared his happiness of working with Pankaj Tripathi again for the series, which is loved by many. "It was an absolute delight to get an opportunity to return to work with Pankaj Tripathi, who has made the courtroom warrior Madhav Mishra such an unforgettable character... and yet again this season brings in a powerful new cast as well, who play off him brilliantly and shape a unique legal dramatic thriller that audiences will really engage with," said Rohan Sippy as quoted by the press note.

The first season of Criminal Justice starred Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

