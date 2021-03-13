Crime Stories - Khoj Apradhi Ki: Join Inspector Vikrant In the Latest Flipkart Video Originals

Cast: KC Shankar

Director: R. Amit Kumar Jha

Writer: Shubham Sharma

Production House: Keylight Productions

Crime Stories - KhojApradhi Ki is an online interactive crime series available on the Flipkart App under the Flipkart Video category. It's a series of short yet gripping stories revolving around crime cases inspired by true events.

In the episodes, the protagonist, Inspector Vikrant Singh, rounds the prime suspects in the interrogation room as he and sub-Inspector Samar Pratap investigate the cases. It gets quite intriguing as Inspector Vikrant exercises an unconventional method to find out the real culprit.

The series comprises 30 short episodes in all, with every episode showing a different crime case and suspects. The episodes are approximately 12-14 minutes long and equally enthralling in their own way.

The plot revolves around the suspects showing their own probable motive for the crime committed or connected to the victim, making it all the more challenging to zero in on the killer.

KCShankar, who plays Inspector Vikrant Singh and is known for films like DilDhadakne Do and Mardaani 2, has done a great job as the sleuth who knows how to make the culprit own up.

The actors in each episode are also popular faces on screen, and have done an equally great job atplaying the dubious suspects. Besides, the background music is engaging enough and complements the suspense in the drama.

Moreover, the interactive crime show on the Flipkart App also encourages viewers' participation in the interrogation in each episode by asking them questions, as it slowly unravels the mystery around the crime.

Overall, this interactive crime drama makes for an engaging watch where viewers also get to be the detective! Make sure it is on your "to-watch" list!

