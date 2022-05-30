Crime Patrol: Anup Soni says people think he knows ‘the entire police department’

Credit: Anup Soni/Instagram

Crime Patrol fame Anup Soni recently opened up about his show which narrates real-life crime cases including harassment, murders and kidnapping. The actor mentioned that people think he knows ‘the entire police department’.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor stated that people think that he knows everyone in the police department as he is the host of a crime show. He stated, “People have this misconception that I know the entire police department. I get pleas for help all the time! I get so many emails from people. Now how do I explain to them that I am a common man like you. What I do is I retweet if someone tweets to me so that it reaches out to the right people. As an actor it does happen. When Arun Govil played Lord Ram, people would touch his feet. This is nothing in comparison.”

While talking about his journey, Anup stated that Crime Patrol was a very new platform for him. He never planned to do this. He mentioned, “When we started, the purpose was to spread awareness and not gyaan. And that was my cue too that I shouldn’t come across as a know-it-all. So that was my effort, to be relatable and tell people I am one of you. This can happen to anyone--even you and me.”

On the personal front, Anup got married to Ritu Soni in 1999 and the couple together has two daughters Zoya and Myra. Later, he married Raj Babbar’s daughter Juhi Babbar on March 14, 2022.

On the work front, the actor had appeared in shows like Balika Vadhu, Shraddha, Comedy Circus, Shani, Sea Hawks, Saturday Suspense, Saaya, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Remix, Byomkesh Bakshi, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, C.I.D, Tehkikaat, Aahat, Crime Patrol, Ji Sirjee and I Love You as Siddharth.