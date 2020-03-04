'Creative team decided killing my character would serve as big high-point': Sayantani Ghosh on exit from 'Naagin 4'

Just a few episodes of the airing of the supernatural show, Naagin 4, one of the main characters played by Jasmin Bhasin was seen out of the show. Now as per reports in Bombay Times, another main character played by actor Sayantani Ghosh is set to be bumped off from Naagin 4. The show stars Nia Sharma in the leading role and Anita Hassanandani also entered the weekly soap a few episodes ago.

Meanwhile, talking about her exit from the show, Sayantani told BT, "Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point."

Ghosh went on to say, "See, parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artist, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn’t matched up to the last seasons’ ratings, yet. In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles). My best wishes are with the team."

Sayantani is considered as the original Naagin of Indian television, and this was her first outing in the Naagin franchise.