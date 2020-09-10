'Crackdown' first-look poster out; Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar star in espionage drama

The first-look poster of action-packed, espionage thriller Crackdown is out. The much-awaited Voot Select's original web series, starring Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will showcase the dedication and sacrifices of the unsung heroes as they do whatever it takes to protect their country.

The series marks the digital debut of ace director Apoorva Lakhia. A slick, high-octane, action-fueled show, the series revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an able ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery. While the first glimpse of this thrilling action-adventure Crackdown is out, it is all set to stream on Voot Select on 23rd September.

Meanwhile, in an interview to IANS, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared that she is quiet excited about her out-and-out action role in Apoorva Lakhia`s Crackdown. She says the action thriller is a genre that she has always loved.

Shriya plays Divya, a simple Maharashtrian girl, who is forced to become a part of the dangerous mission owing to her resemblance to an extremist.

"I love action thrillers and it`s a genre I`ve always wanted to explore so I was obviously excited to be part of `Crackdown`. I really enjoyed the process of training with the action team for over a month to work on my basics which are extremely important. My action sequences were mainly hand-to-hand combat so that was the focus of my training," said Shriya.

"This was my first time so I have a better sense of what areas I need to work on now so that I`m better prepared. That`s what I love about acting, you get the opportunity to transform yourself and learn new skills," she added.

Shriya`s other completed project is the film "Haathi Mere Saathi" and a few other unannounced ventures. She was recently seen in the lockdown thriller series, "The Gone Game".