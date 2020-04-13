Courteney Cox 'secretly' brings together Friends reunion special 90-minute video: Report

While FRIENDS reunion might take some time to come through, Courtney Cox reportedly brought the group together and secretly recorded a special episode with them. She did so in a way that neither of the cast members realized they were being shot for a special episode.

According to The Sun, a show insider revealed that Courtney set up a Zoom meeting with director Ben Winston on board to bring out a special episode with all of Friends cast members. They filmed a 'mock rehearsal' which is likely to make way as a series of teasers or a stand-alone special.

The whole cast and crew of Friends had a long chat for almost two hours, revealed the insider, also adding that Jennifer Aniston also made time for them despite being 'busiest among the lot'. The whole act took place after delay in filming for Friends reunion caused panic in the team.

It was previously believed that Friends reunion might be on the backburner since the show was not filmed owing to coronavirus lockdown, but the recent act does raise hopes for fans of the show. The comeback show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was scheduled to air on HBO Max.