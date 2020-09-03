'Couldn't be with them physically, that I will always regret': Gaurav Chopraa on losing his parents within 10 days

Gaurav took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and paid tribute to him. He posted a picture of him and wrote, "Shri Swatantra Chopra. My Hero. My idol. My inspiration."

Television actor Gaurav Chopraa is going through an unimaginable hurt as he lost his parents within 10 days. While Gaurav's mother passed on August 20, his father died a few days back too.

In a recent interview with a portal, Gaurav was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "I regret that because of the corona, I could not be with them physically." Recalling his last meeting with his parents, Gaurav said, "The last time that I met them physically was in January. We have some beautiful memories, pictures, and videos from then. Everything seemed so good and fine. My mother was dealing with cancer for three and a half years but she was fine, happy, smiling, celebrating, dancing. My father was also fine. But this whole corona thing made it negative for them, got them a little depressed and worried. The news was only talking about this. I used to video call them twice or thrice every day, but you know the fact that I couldn't be with them physically is something that I will regret."

He further added, "But because of the video calls and phone calls, amongst three of us (siblings), I was the last one to speak to her (mother) as the last conversation. And with my father, I spoke to him minutes before he was put on the ventilator."

Gaurav took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and paid tribute to him. He posted a picture of him and wrote, "Shri Swatantra Chopra. My Hero. My idol. My inspiration..Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was? Don't think so..The ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else."

He had further added, "An ideal father ...it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him...That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son, that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will be..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child, me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that i was used to... This: when he didn't even know of their existence."