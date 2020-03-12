Coronavirus Pandemic: Kapil Sharma spreads cautionary message, says 'precaution is best form of security'

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday and today, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, through his Instagram spread the message of 'prevention is better than cure'.

Sharing two pictures on his Instagram, wearing a mask, possibly from inside the airplane, Kapil wrote, "Saavdhani mein hi suraksha hai (taking precaution is the best form of security) #saynotohandshake." In the pictures, Kapil can be seen seating by window and folding his hands, donning a pair of sunglasses.

For the uninformed, Coronavirus is now is an epidemic with scores of countries reporting cases. China, where the strain of virus emerged, has been worse hit with over 4600 deaths. In India, the official count of the number of people who have tested positive for the virus is 73.

In the past too, several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to speak to their many fans and request them to take necessary caution. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and doing, what appears to be a namaste, and wrote, "Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....@beingstrongindia (In our culture, we greet by doing a namaste or a salaam. When coronavirus ends, do shake hands and hug each other)."

Arjun Rampal too shared a similar cautionary message on Instagram with a picture of him donning a mask and wrote, "Don’t leave home without it, wear ur masks, carry hand sanitizer, don’t shake hands, avoid crowded places, be responsible. Don’t catch this damn virus. Be safe and a big namaste love."