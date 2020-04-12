Coronavirus lockdown: Pankaj Kapur's 'Office Office' returns on TV from Monday

After seeing the success of shows like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharat' under lockdown period, Pankaj Kapur's Television show 'Office Office' also makes a comeback on Television. The show, which is already available on YouTube, would start airing on Sony SAB from Monday, April 13, 2020.

Talking about the show, 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor Deven Bhojani, who later also gained fame for his roles in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' and 'Khichdi', got nostalgic. He played the character of Patel in 'Office Office', while Pankaj Kapur was Mussadi Lal.

"It's a great feeling that 'Office Office' is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," he told Hindustan Times.

The show went on to receive a lot of positive response after its launch and even won the 'Best Comedy' award at the 'RAPA Awards' in 2001 and 2002. However, when the show was converted into a film titled 'Chala Mussaddi... Office Office,' it failed to leave a mark with the audiences. While the movie released in 2011, a follow-up series called 'Naya Office Office' featured on Star One in 2007. The show was also converted into a comic book.