Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Contrary to reports, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke continue to mix work with play on 'Nach Baliye 9' sets

News reports stated that Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend were eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 after she injured her leg on the sets

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 03:30 AM IST

It has been just a week since Nach Baliye 9 went on floors, and the speculations about the first couple to get eliminated grew strong. It was being reported that dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke were the first contestants to be eliminated from the show.

ABP News reported that Nityaami injured her leg during a performance which forced her and Shantanu to quit the show mid-way. The reports stated that there was unsurity whether the couple had left for good or would come back once the injury is better.

However it now looks like the reports were nothing but rumours. India Forums went on to report that the couple is still very much part of the show. We in fact have proof that things are indeed good between the couple. They were snapped on the sets of the show from the second episode. More so, the couple was having some fun time in a video too.

Here, take a look at the posts shared by the fans:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shantanuholic (@shantanusmagicalworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shantanuholic (@shantanusmagicalworld) on

Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan. The show is currently judged by Raveena Tandon along with Ahmed Khan. Nach Baliye 9 has been constantly in news for bringing ex-couples together. In fact heated arguments have already begun on the show. When Raveena asked Vishal Aditya Singh to hug his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli after a breathtaking performance, he outrightly refused to do so.

Watch the whole drama unfold at 8 PM every weekend on Star Plus.

