CONFIRMED: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is going off air on THIS date, final episode promo shows Tulsi and Mihir as....

Smriti Irani and the cast and crew members will soon bid goodbye to Kyunki 2. However, the spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, will continue running.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is finally coming to an end, and the makers have dropped the last episode promo. The second season of the iconic show, led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay and created by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on July 29, 2025. The show was announced as a finite series, unlike its first season, which ran for 8 years (2000-2008).

The show was originally supposed to end in January 2026. Due to its immense popularity and dominance on TRP charts, the makers decided to keep extending the show, and they crossed over 400 episodes. Earlier, there were rumours of the show going off air. Even this time, when the reports about the finale were out, fans thought that it might be fake news like before. However, this time, the channel and the makers are serious and have decided to pull the plug.

When is the show ending? What does the mega promo hint at?

For the unversed, Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar) are living far away from each other. Tulsi is trying her best to find and bring Mihir back to Shanti Niketan. The finale promo, uploaded on Star Plus, shows Tulsi and Mihir back together again, and they recreate their iconic moment when Tulsi throws red gulaal on Mihir's face. And then Mihir and Tulsi smile at each other, remembering their lovely past. The finale of the show will happen on the occasion of Dussehra. The last episode will air on October 20.

Netizens' reaction to the Kyunki 2 finale date?

The promo went viral instantly, and netizens shared their thoughts about bidding goodbye to the show. A netizen wrote, "HAPPY REUNION AND A HEARTBREAKING GOODBYE. HOW DO WE PROCESS BOTH?" Another netizen wrote, "How are we supposed to celebrate this reunion when we know we’re about to say goodbye to them? One side of my heart is happy that Mihir and Tulsi are finally getting the reunion they deserve, while the other is breaking at the thought of losing them from our everyday lives." One of the netizens wrote, " Hope soon Ekta Kapoor will bring back KSBKBT season 3 with Amar Upadhyay sir and Smriti Irani mam jodi together onscreen again."

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