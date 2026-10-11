FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rise And Fall 2: Who are the 3 new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara, Gautam, Priyanka?

Rise And Fall 2: Who are the 3 new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara?

Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter detailing his journey and MI signing

Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter

CONFIRMED: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is going off air on THIS date, final episode promo shows Tulsi and Mihir as....

CONFIRMED: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is going off air on THIS date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

CONFIRMED: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is going off air on THIS date, final episode promo shows Tulsi and Mihir as....

Smriti Irani and the cast and crew members will soon bid goodbye to Kyunki 2. However, the spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, will continue running.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

CONFIRMED: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is going off air on THIS date, final episode promo shows Tulsi and Mihir as....
Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is finally coming to an end, and the makers have dropped the last episode promo. The second season of the iconic show, led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay and created by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on July 29, 2025. The show was announced as a finite series, unlike its first season, which ran for 8 years (2000-2008). 

The show was originally supposed to end in January 2026. Due to its immense popularity and dominance on TRP charts, the makers decided to keep extending the show, and they crossed over 400 episodes. Earlier, there were rumours of the show going off air. Even this time, when the reports about the finale were out, fans thought that it might be fake news like before. However, this time, the channel and the makers are serious and have decided to pull the plug. 

When is the show ending? What does the mega promo hint at? 

For the unversed, Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar) are living far away from each other. Tulsi is trying her best to find and bring Mihir back to Shanti Niketan. The finale promo, uploaded on Star Plus, shows Tulsi and Mihir back together again, and they recreate their iconic moment when Tulsi throws red gulaal on Mihir's face. And then Mihir and Tulsi smile at each other, remembering their lovely past. The finale of the show will happen on the occasion of Dussehra. The last episode will air on October 20. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Netizens' reaction to the Kyunki 2 finale date? 

The promo went viral instantly, and netizens shared their thoughts about bidding goodbye to the show. A netizen wrote, "HAPPY REUNION AND A HEARTBREAKING GOODBYE. HOW DO WE PROCESS BOTH?" Another netizen wrote, "How are we supposed to celebrate this reunion when we know we’re about to say goodbye to them? One side of my heart is happy that Mihir and Tulsi are finally getting the reunion they deserve, while the other is breaking at the thought of losing them from our everyday lives." One of the netizens wrote, " Hope soon Ekta Kapoor will bring back KSBKBT season 3 with Amar Upadhyay sir and Smriti Irani mam jodi together onscreen again."

Also read; Viral video: Tanushree Dutta now blames Nana Patekar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death; netizens brutally slam her: 'Yeh alag level ka phoonk rahi hai'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rise And Fall 2: Who are the 3 new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara, Gautam, Priyanka?
Rise And Fall 2: Who are the 3 new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara?
New Zealand players to wear limited-edition 'Kotahitanga' kit in upcoming ODI series vs India; here's why
New Zealand to wear special 'Kotahitanga' kit in upcoming ODI series vs India
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 83% jump, nears Rs 450 crore worldwide
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn film nears Rs 450 crore
Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter detailing his journey and MI signing
Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter
‘They must stop now’: Rubio’s strong message after US citizen killed in Saudi attack
‘They must stop now’: Rubio’s strong message after US citizen killed in Saudi at
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement