CONFIRMED: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to embrace parenthood!

It's been five months since Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in a dual ceremony. The couple has been in a relationship since their college days and decided to take the plunge after many years of dating. A few days back, it was reported that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child. According to a report in News18 Hindi, Kapil's mother has moved to Mumbai to take care of her bahu and make necessary preparations.

Now, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the report is indeed true, Kapil and Ginni are set to embrace parenthood soon. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "They got the good news just a few days ago, Ginni’s due date is in December. Kapil has been busy with the shoot of his eponymous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but he has now scheduled his shoot in a way that he gets to spend more with her. She too has been accompanying him on the shoot so they can spend time together."

The source added, "His colleagues ensure that she is well looked after on the set. At home, Kapil’s mother is taking care of her. Ginni’s family has also flown down from Jalandhar."

It's happy days for Kapil since December 2018!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian-actor is currently busy with The Kapil Sharma Show and he recently shot with the leading actors of Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the promotions of their film.