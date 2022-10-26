Complaint filed against Urfi Javed for wearing revealing outfits: Report

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who recently appeared Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, has landed herself in legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against the Bigg Boss OTT contestant for wearing revealing outfits.

As per Etimes report, an anonymous person from Delhi filed a complaint against Urfi for her revealing outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, the remake of Zeenat Aman’s song. In the song, the actress can be seen wearing a red saree. As per the report, the complaint filed against her is for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.' However, there is no official confirmation abut the same.

On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.

Meanwhile, on Urfi Javed, a.k.a. Uorfi Javed extended her good wishes via social media, but with a twist. Urfi, who is known for experimenting with her wardrobe, went topless and wore only a long skirt to send her Diwali greetings. She also gorged on ladoos.

Read: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing unique shirt, netizens say 'kapda kam pad gaya'

Urfi can be seen covering her modesty with her hand. She can be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose. The TV actor wore basic makeup along with a nude lip colour.

Trolling the actress, one wrote, “Kya bakwaas h ye,” Another wrote, “Waaa re duniya tera khel nirala.” A third wrote, “What ur wearing it's your business but atleast don't compare with God.....aur ye to bolo hi mat ki tumhe God ke bare mai kuch Pata hai #kalimata ne gale mai dekh kya pahna hai wo burai ka vinash kar rahi hai us pic mai .....nd what ur doing?”