A few hours after Sunil Pal's wife filed a missing complaint for Sunil Pal, the comedian has now been found safe.

Sunil Pal travelled outside Mumbai for a comedy show and was supposed to return to the city on Tuesday, December 3. After he went untraceable for a few hours, his wife filed a missing complaint for the comedian. Now, Sunil has been found safe and is now returning to his home.

As per an ETimes report, Mumbai Crime Branch officer Daya Nayak confirmed to the portal that Sunil has been found safe. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede told the portal, "Sunil told me there was a problem but now he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai."

The celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani also confirmed on his Instagram that one of his team members spoke to Sunil Pal's wife and the latter confirmed that the comedian is safe now. Sharing the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat, Viral wrote, "When Team Viral Bhayani reached out to his wife Sarita, she replied (on message), "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police)."

Sunil Pal became famous after he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He was a regular part of the successful TV comedy show Comedy Champions. Sunil has also played small roles in a few Bollywood films such as Krazzy 4, Phir Hera Pheri, Main Hoon Rajinikanth, Dirty Politics, and Apna Sapna Money Money among others.

