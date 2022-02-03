Comedian Sunil Grover discharged from hospital after heart surgery

Comedian Sunil Grover who underwent heart surgery has been discharged from the hospital. As per the reports of ANI, the doctors mentioned that the actor is recovering and he will be discharged today. Sunil who's known for his role of Guthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in 'Comedy Knights with Kapil,' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' underwent the surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. Sunil's surgery news left many of his fans worried, and they showed their support and poured wishes for him on social media.

Yesterday, former actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal also wished him on social media and has sent prayers for his speedy recovery. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!!”

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent.. I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

Netizens have also reacted to her post. One of them wrote, “It's a stressful job and people are working hard till the time there is work to do.” The second one mentioned, “this is very shocking.. @whoSunilGrover get well soon.. you are very precious for us... u still have to achieve a lot.. u still have to make us laugh a lot.. u still have to let us give you our loads and loads of love.. wishing you a speedy recovery…”

For the unversed, Viral Bhayani informed his fans about the news on his social media page. Sharing the photo of Sunil Grover, he wrote, “Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil.”

Apart from television, Sunil has also left his mark in films like 'Baaghi,' 'Bharat,' 'Patakha,' 'Ghajini' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh.'

(With inputs fro ANI)