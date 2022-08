Raju Srivastava

Famous comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack during a workout session at a hotel in Delhi. After experiencing chest pain, the comedian fell from his treadmill. He was rushed to AIMS hospital, Delhi. There it was confirmed that Raju suffered a heart attack. Currently, the comedian is in recovering mode, and he is responding positively to the treatment. The PRO of Raju has requested comedian fans not to panic, and to keep him in their prayers.