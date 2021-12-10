Comedian Bharti Singh expecting first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, drops video confirming news

After several rumours stating that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child, Bharti Singh confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Friday. She posted a video that first showed her surprised checking the pregnancy test and then, she is seen dancing to the tunes of dhol.



Announcing the news, Bharti and Haarsh have also launched their new YouTube channel called 'LOL Life of Limbachiyaa’s' where the couple will engage in fun conversations with their fans and make them laugh. The couple also plans to put up travel vlogs, challenges and BTS videos on their YouTube channel. Bharti also urged people to subscribe to their YouTube channel in her caption for the video.

Their friends from the television industry also congratulated the couple. Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin was the first to send her wishes as she shared a picture with Bharti and Haarsh on her Instagram stories and wrote 'Baby Limbachia coming soon' with a kissing emoji. Their friends including famous choreographer Punit J Pathak, his wife Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak, and actor Aly Goni are also visible in the picture.









Famous actor-dancer Mukti Mohan, sister of playback singer Neeti Mohan and choreographer Shakti Mohan, shared Bharti's video on her Instagram Story and wrote 'Best News Ever'. She also added "So happy for you paene and bhai (so happy for you sister and brother)" along with tagging Bharti and Haarsh.





The celebrity couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on 3rd December last week.