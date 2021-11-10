'Come back Sidharth Shukla': Fans post emotional messages on late actor's VIRAL throwback video with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla's untimely death was a shock not only for the industry but also for all his fans, who are still reeling from the shock. Even more than two months after his death, fan pages and paparazzi share throwback videos and photos of Sidharth to keep his memory alive.

Now, another video of Sidharth is going viral on the internet, also featuring his best friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The video was shot last year in Chandigarh.

While the video shows glimpses of Sidharth from his Chandigarh trip, what caught netizens' attention was his dance rehearsal with Shehnaaz. The two can be seen shaking a leg together while rehearsing for a dance sequence.

Watch the video here.

It’s been a few months since Sidharth's death and ever since then Shehnaaz has been going through one of the toughest phases in her personal life. The 'Bigg Boss 13' participant, who went off social media and away from the media spotlight for over a month following Sidharth's untimely death, put up a brave face and made a comeback into the public life for the promotion of her film 'Honsla Rakh', last month.

For the unversed, while Shehnaaz and Sidharth were rumoured to be dating from their 'Bigg Boss' days, the duo never publicly spoke about their relationship. They neither accepted nor ever denied rating each other. For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a heart attack.

Shehnaaz, honouring Sidharth, recently also released a song titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai', which gave fans a glimpse of her good old 'Bigg Boss 13' days with the late star.