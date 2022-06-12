Headlines

Television

Code M star Jennifer Winget reacts to dating rumours with Tanuj Virwani

Jennifer Winget has opened up on her dating rumours with Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget has opened up about her bond with Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani. Earlier there were rumours that Jennifer and Tanuj are more than 'just friends.' Recently, Winget celebrated her birthday, and Tanuj was also spotted during the celebration. Their pictures added more fuel to the rumours. However, Jennifer has dismissed it and cleared that such speculations don't affect her for a bit. 

While interacting with Etimes TV, Jennifer spoke about such rumours and said, "It doesn’t bother me one bit because as long as I know my truth, my family knows the truth, my friends and fans know my truth, that’s all that matters to me. Look I am a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgements about me and that’s ok. As long as they respect my work and the boundaries I am fine with it. I understand it is a part of the job. So it doesn’t bother me." Winget clearly stated that her bond with Virwani has gotten stronger, and she always laughs with him on the sets. 

In another interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jennifer talked about her separation from Karan Singh Grover. For the unversed, Bipasha Basu's husband KSG was earlier married to Winget, and this was his second marriage after Shraddha Nigam. The duo parted their ways in 2014, and Winget revealed she was lost after the separation. "My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy,” Jennifer asserted. Code M season 2 is currently streaming online. 

