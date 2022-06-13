CID star Hrishikesh Pandey files police complaint after he gets robbed

Credit: Hrishikesh Pandey/Instagram

CID star Hrishikesh Pandey has filed a police complaint after being robbed during a sight-seeing trip in Mumbai. The actor was travelling in an ac bus with his family when his cash and personal documents were robbed.

Talking about the interview, the actor revealed that this robbery happened on June 5 when visited Elephanta Caves with his family. He travelled in a bus from Colaba to Tardeo. While speaking to The Times of India, the actor stated that he boarded the bus around 6:30 pm. He was wearing a sling bag and found that his cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pancard, and car books were missing.

He stated, “I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station. My main concern is the identification documents that I lost because people misuse them. I have heard many incidents of how people use other individuals’ identification documents on many sites to purchase things. I am also concerned about losing my credit cards. The bus was crowded and I had heard about such incidents, but I didn’t think it would happen to me. In the crowd, I did not realise when the guy removed everything from my bag.”

Meanwhile, CID may have been taken off the air for the time being, but the show's beloved star cast recently got together at the home of Shraddha Musale, who plays forensic specialist Dr Tarika on the show. Dayanand Shetty (who portrayed Senior Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (who played Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (who played Inspector Fredricks), and others were among those who attended the reunion.

The reunion included Janvi Chheda, who portrayed Sub-Inspector Shreya, Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Inspector Abhimanyu, and Ajay Nagrath, who joined the show as Sub-Inspector Pankaj.

Sharing pictures and videos and thanking Shraddha, Ajay Nagrath wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun-filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more.”