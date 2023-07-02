Remember CID's Inspector Vivek aka Viivek Mashru who quit acting, he talks about being a college professor in Bangalore

Viivek Mashru aka CID's Inspector Vivek

Over two decades, Sony’s crime procedural drama CID as been one of India’s most popular wand watched shows. Through its run, it has made its actor virtual superstars and its characters household names. Even actors who were part of the show for only a few years have had successful careers since. However, there is one man who was a part of CID for over six years but has since not just left the show but left acting altogether. That man is Viivek Mashru, popularly known as CID’s Inspector Vivek.

Meet Viivek Mashru, CID’s Inspector Vivek

Viivek Mashru is a former actor who started his career with bit roles in TV shows like Morning Raga and Aankhen on Doordarshan in 2003-05. Having worked in a few other TV shows like Akkad Bakkad as well as theatrical productions in Mumbai, Viivek happened to be cast as a police officer in CID in 2006. His character Inspector Vivek was supposed to be a stop gap arrangement, a temporary character. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Viivek revealed that his contract was supposed to be for only three months but he ended up spending six years on the show. Over the years, Vivek became a popular character among the show’s fans.

Why Viivek Mashru quit acting

In 2012, after spending six years as CID’s Inspector Vivek, the actor left not just the show but acting itself. He decided to completed his higher education from Singapore - Master’s in International Business, and then he transitioned to regular jobs. In 2015, he began work in the education sector as the director of marketing for Indus International Schools, before switching to a couple of private universities where he worked for the next six years.

Viivek Mashru’s work at a private university in Bangalore

Many internet memes and viral post have claimed that Viivek now works as a professor in a Bangalore university. That is only half true. Viivek does work at CMR University, a private institute situated in Bengaluru but not as a teacher. As per his LinkedIn account, Viivek is the director of the department of common core curriculum there. The actor set the record straight himself in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. ““I am flattered they think that. I oversee the function of an entire department in the university, it’s a leadership position,” he said.