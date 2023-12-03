CID-fame Dinesh Phadnis battles for his life after suffering heart attack, is on ventilator: Report

Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support: Report

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, famously known as Fredricks from the enduring cop series, has been hospitalized. The late-fifties actor suffered a heart attack and was subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Tunga Hospital for treatment.

As per IWMBUZZ.com sources, "Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support." The news about Dinesh Phadnis' health spread among the entire CID team last night, prompting several members to visit the hospital today to check on him.

Dinesh, renowned for his role as Fredericks aka Freddy in CID, is a beloved actor recognized for his work in movies like Sarfarosh and Mela. As of our latest update, Dinesh Phadnis' condition has shown signs of improvement compared to his critical state from yesterday night. This remains a developing story, and we'll continue to provide updates as they come.

CID, the cop-centric series produced by BP Singh's Fireworks Productions, aired from 1998 to 2018. The brainchild of B. P. Singh, the show starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy, and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe. These actors from CID have become household names and enjoyed immense popularity among audiences.