CID actors Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks reunite, fans ask ‘where is ACP sir?’

CID may have been taken off the air for the time being, but the show's beloved star cast recently got together at the home of Shraddha Musale, who plays forensic specialist Dr Tarika on the show. Dayanand Shetty (who portrayed Senior Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (who played Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (who played Inspector Fredricks), and others were among those who attended the reunion.

The reunion included Janvi Chheda, who portrayed Sub-Inspector Shreya, Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Inspector Abhimanyu, and Ajay Nagrath, who joined the show as Sub-Inspector Pankaj.

Sharing pictures and videos and thanking Shraddha, Ajay Nagrath wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more.”

People were overjoyed to see the team back again, but many wondered where ACP Pradyumna, the squad's most popular member, was.



Shraddha also shared similar photos of the three of them sitting in her living room, with the caption, “Such evenings. Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations... Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love. #cid #reunion #cidans.



Hrishikesh on the other hand wrote, “What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies. Never ending stories Of lifetime, lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family.”



CID, starring actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, premiered in 1998 and went on to become one of India's longest-running television shows. For 20 years, Sony TV broadcasted the series.