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CID, Aahat creator BP Singh dies at 77 after massive heart attack

BP Singh, veteran Indian television producer and director, died of a massive heart attack on Tuesday. His last rites will be held on October 28. Singh earned widespread recognitio for creatig the cult TV shows CID and Aahat.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

CID, Aahat creator BP Singh dies at 77 after massive heart attack
BP Singh dies at 77
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Veteran television producer and director BP Singh, best known for creating popular crime shows CID and Aahat, passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, October 27, following a massive heart attack. He was rushed to Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai, where he was declared dead on arrival. Born in Dehradun, Singh studied at the prestigous Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune before beginning his career in the Indian television industry. 

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed his demise and paid an emotional tribute to the veteran producer. He remembered Singh as a brilliant filmmaker and a dear friend. He further praised Singh's contribution to Indian television, saying that his crime shows CID and Aahat had captivated audiences across the country. Recalling his association with Singh, Ashoke said he was fortunate to have shared a close bond with him during his tenure as President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA). 

Taking to Instagram, Ashoke wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace producer-director B.P. Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still & will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of @iftda. A great human being & a dear friend. Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed Tom the 28th of Oct. Details will be shared soon."

BP Singh, whose full name was Brijendra Pal Singh, was one of the prominent names in Indian television. He earned widespread recognition for CID, one of the country's longest-running crime investigation series, and the horror show Aahat. Apart from producing and directing, Singh also appeared in CID as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

READ | Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 scripts history, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, is first Kollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore

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