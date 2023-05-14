Search icon
'Chupi ko meri kamzori...': TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal warns makers after filing sexual harassment case

Three days after filing sexual harassment case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal uploaded a reel that is much more of a warning to the producers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

A still from Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's latest reel

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has warned the makers that the truth will be out soon, and justice will prevail. After filing a sexual harasment case against the producer Asit Modi, Jennifer has now uploaded a reel on her Instagram where she's saying that her silence should be considered as her weakness. 

On Sunday, May 14, Jennifer dropped a reel on her Instagram with the caption, "Truth will come out...Justice will prevail."  In the video, Jennifer says, "Chupi ko meri kamzori mat samajna. Main chup thi kyuki salika hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh uske ghar koi farq nahi tujh mein aur mujh mein (Don't consider my silence as weakness. I was silent, because I have morals. God knows what's the truth. Remember there is no discrimination in almighty's house)." 

A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwa(@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

As soon as she uploaded the video, a few netizens mocked her. An internet user wrote, "Itni acting agar tmkoc me pichle 15 me ek baar bhi kar leti to maza aajaata (If you would have acted so well in the show, it would have been a great fun)." Another internet user wrote, "12 saal baad sach bolna tha (You have to say truth after 12 years)?" A netizen wrote, "I don't understand one thing...you worked with them for so many years....if u were facing problem....you should have not rejoin na." 

The actress has accused the producers of the show, including Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, saying that she has already filed a complaint against them. Reacting to this, Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.” The show’s others producers also released a statement echoing Modi’s claims that Jennifer was fired.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Hindi language shows on air. It has been running since 2008 and Jennifer has been one of the original cast members, having been part of the show throughout its 15 year run. 

