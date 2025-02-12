TELEVISION
Days after Elvish Yadav mocked Chum Darang with Rajat Dalal on his podcast, the actress from north-east India has broken her silence over his ;ractst' comments.
Actress Chum Darang, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 18, has finally broken the silence on the 'racist' remarks made about her by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. For the unversed, Elvish, on his podcast, Phodcast With Elvish, collaborated with BB 18's second runner-up Rajat Dalal. In the episode, Elvish mocked Chum on the basis of her ethnicity and background. He even ridiculed Chum-Karan Veer Mehra's relationship and compared her to Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Days after Elvish's comments, Chum Darang has broken the silence and slammed his views. On Instagram Stories, Chum dropped a post without naming Elvish or Rajat and penned a strong note. Chum wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected."
Chum strongly added that after Elvish's remarks, she related with all North-Eastern people, who faced similar trolling on the basis of their identity. She wrote, "To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.#NoRoomForRacism #NotOkaywithRacism."
What did Elvish Yadav say about Chum Darang?
In the episode, both Rajat and Elvish took digs at the BB 18's contestants, including winner, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Shilpa Shirodkar. A clip from the episode, in which Elvish is seen saying mean things to Chum Darang, mocking her ethnicity, and her background, and also compared to a courtesan, went viral. In the said clip Elvish holds Chum's photo, and says, "Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyonki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai. Itna taste kiska kharaab hota hai yaar. Chum ke to naam mein hee ashleelata hai bhai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai vaale (Karan Veer definitely had Covid because who likes Chum? Whose taste gets spoiled by this much? Her name is vulgar. Her name is Chum and her deeds are like Gangubai)." Even Rajat Dalal apologised for his remarks after facing huge backlash on social media.
