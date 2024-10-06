Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Chum Darang opened up on the pressure of not making a mistake while representing her home state Arunachal Pradesh in Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss is back to entertain and keep the audience hooked to their TV screens. Bollywood actress and Arunachal Pradesh’s beauty queen Chum Darang is also one of the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Chum Darang opened up on the pressure of representing Arunachal Pradesh in Bigg Boss 18 and revealed if she is open to finding love in the house. Chum Darang is popular for her role in Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao’s Baadhai Do. The actress revealed she said yes to the show because she sees it as a chance to let people know about her home state Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking about her apprehensions before saying yes to the show, the actress said, “It’s definitely going to be tough and difficult because it’s something new and people have different notions about this show like everyone knows it has quite a lot of controversies in it and some personal fights as well. So I am a bit nervous about that. But I said yes to it knowing that I would be testing myself. I am so comfortable in life right now so this is a challenge that I have accepted and I am looking forward to it.”

She admitted to being under pressure to represent her state in Bigg Boss 18 and added, “This is like me representing the entire state. If I do something stupid inside then I’ll have to take the blame. But I am ready for it. I know myself I know I can’t do something so stupid that can’t be changed keeping that in mind, I’ll behave inside the house.”

Chum Darang shared being nervous about meeting Salman Khan and said, “I am super excited but nervous also because we have always seen him on screen and now to meet him, talk to him, I think I’ll go blank for sure.”

When asked if she is open to making long-lasting friendships and finding love in the house, the actress said, “I am definitely open to making friends and I hope that happens but relationship, I am certain that I am not looking for it and that’s not gonna happen.”

