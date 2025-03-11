Though Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang haven't confirmed their relationship yet, they celebrated the Valentine's Day together in February last month.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang were romantically linked with each other in Bigg Boss 18. While Karan won the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Chum finished as the fourth runner-up. Though the two haven't officially confirmed their relationship, they often show their love for each other on social media.

On Tuesday, March 11, Chum shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot, for which she looked hot and gorgeous in an unbuttoned blazer with no shirt. Along with the photos, the actress wrote, "Channelling some androgynous energy today." Karan was left speechless by her sexy avatar as he called her "sassy" in the comments section.

Karan and Chum had also celebrated the Valentine's Day together in February. In a video shared by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress from their dinner date, Karan even professed her love for her saying, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you", but they both laughed it off.

Meanwhile, in his latest interview, when Karan was asked about his marriage plans with Chum, he told Brut India, "With Chum and me right now, we are starting afresh. We are starting how we started in Bigg Boss, we are meeting, 'Hello, hi kaise ho?' because there are different tasks and different obstacles that we will go through in this Bigg Boss house (outside) which is abnormal. I call it abnormal, that (Bigg Boss) was normal. So, we are taking slow because she also has a past, I have a past. There are opinions here and there. There will be 100 messages and people saying something, so how do we cope with this is going to be our challenge right now."

Karan Veer Mehra has had two failed marriages. He was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023. In Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang had revealed that she was involved in a decade-long relationship with her ex boyfriend.