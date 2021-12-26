‘Chuha kaat gaya dress’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bold cut-out dress

Urfi Javed is well-known for her daring fashion choices. The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' catapulted the TV actress to popularity. The actress made headlines after being ousted from the competition for her airport outfit, and she hasn't looked back since.

Urfi Javed's inventive and distinctive DIY clothes have often been the embodiment of drama on the internet. Some of her fans adore the fact that she designs her own outfits and wears them with great confidence. Some, however, are not fans of her fashion choices. The actor has been attacked on social media again again, this time for wearing a short cutout dress.

Take a look at her outfit here-

Here are some comments-

Pending content

For the uninitiated, Urfi has been the target of trolling on numerous occasions, particularly when she has shown a little more skin than usual. She had previously been chastised for wearing looks influenced by international fashion icons such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.