'Chudail ke baal...': Urfi Javed's outfit made with hair extensions baffles netizens, actress brutally trolled

A photo of Urfi Javed from her latest media appearance

Whenever we think how new, unique, or weird Urfi Javed's new outfit could be, the actress always surprises us and the netizens with her creations. On May 31, Urfi Javed was spotted wearing an outfit made from hair extensions. Urfi added long black locks to her light-blue top. Uorfi was spotted attending a studio, and she posed for the paps outside the venue.

Urfi was about to go inside the venue, and she noticed that paps are coming inside the premises, as they didn't get a proper shot of her. Urfi came to the entry gate, posed again for the paparazzi, and allowed a few people to go inside the studio. Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, "Urfi ji with hairy puttar outfit. #urfi #urfijaved."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens found her outfit amusing. An internet user wrote, "Viralll bhaiyaa appko ye log call karte hai kyaa ? Bolte hai ky jaha hum Jayye waha aao." Another internet user wrote, "Abe yar ab ye kon sa outfit hai.. hair extensions galt jagah karwa liya shayad." A netizen wrote, "Waah...Fashion kuch bhi kar sakta hai.. mujhe pata hai ye kis chudail ke baal hai." Another netizen wrote, "He Bhagwan...chudail lag rahi hai bas ulta pair hona tha." One of the netizens wrote, "Urfi ko ignore nahi kar sakta viral."

On May 28, Urfi Javed has come in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest happening in New Delhi and even called out the viral morphed photo of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat. On Sunday evening, Uorfi posted the real and morphed version of the photo in a collage. On Twitter, Urfi shared the real and morphed version of the photo, and wrote, "Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies? Kisi ko Galat thehrane ke liye itna nahi girna chahiye ki jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye (One should not take support of lies to prove the other person wrong)." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.