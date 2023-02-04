Choti Sarrdaarni star Jinal Jain talks about being stereotyped as 'chubby girl,' how OTT utilised her talent | Exclusive

Jinal Jain

Even after making a mark in series like Choti Sarrdaarni, Jinal Jain had to face rejection. The young talent is currently seen in Na Umar Ki Seema Ho, and she even impressed the audience with TVF's Yeh Meri Family.

While speaking to DNA India, Jinal says that after being fat-shamed, and typecasted as a 'chubby-bubbly' girl, she will continue to live her life on her terms, and won't be affected by naysayers. "I see that there is a change of perception among the makers. Thanks to OTT, audiences have evolved. They want to see different and real characters. There is no set pattern about a 'lead actress.' Today a protagonist is a reflection of the society and its people, says Jain"

Jain further adds, "Today, I get calls to play a prominent character that is a bit overweight. I am loving this phase because there are plenty of other slim girls competing with each other for mundane characters. But I think that staying true to my persona, has become a blessing in disguise." After the boom of the digital world, Jinal also experienced a change of perception and treatment towards actors, she says, "One thing I noticed after venturing into the OTT world, is the way makers, and crew treat their actors. Every character actor is respected, and there is a proper narration for every artist. I didn't expect this, but it surprised me. Today, OTT is equivalent to a film."

Comparing television with OTT, Jinal adds, "In TV, there are few elements that are assumed or get skipped. The makers tend to leave it up to viewers' interpretation. The leaps and timeline jumps aren't well explained. But that is certainly not the case in the digital world. The writing in the extended format allows us to join the dots, and it also gives ample space to every character." However, Jinal acknowledges that her initial days in television as AD and her stint with daily soaps have refined her as an artist. On the work front, Jinal is currently seen in Na Umar Ki Seema Ho. She will also be seen in Yeh Meri Family Season 2.