Choreographer Terence Lewis dances on 'Oo Antava' at Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's Mehandi- Watch

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise' has become an unstoppable force, a hurricane that is taking the globe under its massy influence. We all know how actors, cricketers have become a fan of the film. They imitated Pushparaj's moves, dialogues, actions on several occasions. And now, Samatha Ruth Prabhu's item song from the film, 'Oo Antava,' has also become a hot wedding song.

Karishma Tanna will soon step into the institute of marriage, and her wedding with Varun Bangera has become a talk of the town. The couple had organised a lavish Mehandi ceremony yesterday, and choreographer Terence Lewis added more value to their happiness. The ace dancer, grooved to 'Oo Antava,' and he added his own steps to the song. His performance instantly charged up the occasion, and the attendees enjoyed his dance.



Watch Lewis's touch to 'Oo Antava'

Samantha and her song 'Oo Antava,' have many fans and they can't stop making reels on it. Recently, Umar Riaz shared a reel on his Instagram, where he's dancing on 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Oo Antava' with Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and singer Neha Bhasin. Umar grooves on the song, Neha Bhasin steps in, and he calls Rashmi Desai. They all grove on the song, and Rajiv jumps into the frame. Rashami and others pull Rajiv back and gradually, the song takes a hilarious turn. Even Rashami made a reel on the song and shared it on her Instagram. She looked hot while matching the steps of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Umar. Whereas Rajiv attempts to dance to the song with Neha, and they give a goofy twist to it.

Even veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a reel of a song from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' with 'Oo Antava' touch and it went viral instantly. Speaking of Karishma Tanna, she will tie the knot with Varun Bangera today.