'Chitra meri saasu': Urfi Javed takes hilarious dig at BJP leader Chitra Wagh for taking legal action against her

Urfi Javed has taken another potshot at BJP leader Chitra Wagh, and she's gone to call her mother-in-law.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Urfi Javed and Chitra Wagh

Urfi Javed isn't planning to cease fire against BJP leader Chitra Wagh, thus she has taken another dig at the politician. After Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against a Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Uorfi raged a war against the politician. In the latest instance, Urfi mocked Chitra and even called her 'saasu' (mother-in-law). 

On her Twitter, Urfi ridiculed Wagh and wrote, "Meri dp itni dhasu. Chitra meri saasu (My dp is attractive. Aunt Chitra is my mother-in-law)." In another tweet, Urfi wrote for Wagh, "Uorfi ki underwear mein chhed. Chitra tai great hai (Uorfi's underwear has a hole, Aunt Chitra is greatest of all)." 

Urfi didn't stop here. She wrote another tweet against Chitra, and wrote, "Chitra tai meri khass hai. Future mein hone wali saas hai (Aunty Chitra will be my future mother-in-law)."  

Earlier, on January 1, Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, filed a police complaint against the television actress for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.'

Urfi has reacted strongly to the whole matter as she put up multiple stories on her Instagram account on Sunday, January 1, against Chitra. In her first Story, she wrote, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members' assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for those women Mrs Chitra Wagh."

Since then, Urfi is taking digs at Chitra. Javed also added that Chitra's complaint has forced her to become suicidal as well. In her earlier story, Urfi stated, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason." On the work front, Urfi is currently seen in Spilitsvilla 14. 

 

