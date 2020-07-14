Headlines

'Child of God': Ankita Lokhande lights diya on one month of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram page and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput by lighting a diya at her home.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 09:58 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande has finally posted on her Instagram page a month after her ex-beau and actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor died on June 14, 2020, and it's been a month since this shocking incident took place. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years had visited his home in Mumbai to be with his family. As per reports, his father also said that she had visited them in Patna also post his demise.

Today, she took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of diya lit up at her home temple. She remembered Sushant in the most peaceful way and with a beautiful caption. Ankita wrote, "CHILD Of GOD".

Sushant and Ankita had met on the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. They were all set to tie the knot too. However, things changed and the couple parted ways after six years of togetherness.

Ankita had isolated herself after Sushant's death by suicide. However, her near and dear ones revealed her state of mind during media interactions. Arti Singh had said, "I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that."

While SSR's father had also told that Ankita met him post the Kai Po Che actor's demise. He said, "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi.” (Yes, she had come to visit in Mumbai and in Patna as well)."

