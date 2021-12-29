‘Chi Chi tu kya hai reee’: Ranveer Singh dances with Govinda in VIRAL video

Be it his comic timing or exceptional dance movies, Bollywood star Govinda is one of those actors who made the 90s a remarkable era. People watch his movies and sing his songs even today.

Govinda will now appear on the sets of ‘The Big Picture’ where he will be seen grooving to his old songs with the host Ranveer Singh. The official page of Colors TV has dropped a promo video on Instagram in which the duo can be seen dancing to ‘Mera Dil Na Todo’ song. In the second half of the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, “Chi Chi, I love you..”

He continued saying, “Chi Chi tu kya hai reee.” To which Govinda says, “Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam hum logo ko Amarkali samjj liye ho kya.”

Watch video:

In another video, Govinda can be seen grooving to ‘Up waala Tumka.’ Watch:

In one of his old interviews from the popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Govinda spoke about his struggles.

For the uninitiated, Govinda’s mother was a classical singer and a dancer. Talking about how her struggles to meet the ends shook him, the actor had told Simi, “Sometimes, when you get to know when someone is struggling to get through the bad patch of life, struggling very hard and alone, especially a woman and a mother, and with six children trying to cope up with everything and yet keeping her dignity intact, the dignity of the family, getting four daughters married, it is very difficult. Anek aisi baatein huyi jo chubti thi (several incidents would hurt). I have seen her go through all this. I wanted to change it and change it fast.”

Govinda recalled having a gap of about 33 years between his parents leaving the film industry and he joins it. The Hero No 1 actor shared, "There was a gap of 33 years between them leaving the film industry and me becoming an actor at 21. So by the time I entered the industry, many new producers had come who didn’t know much about my lineage. I had to wait for hours to meet them. I understood why they’d talk or behave in a certain way but never let it come in between me and my art."