Chhello Show's Bhavin Rabari, Pan Nalin make special appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Chhello Show on TMKOC/Twitter

The Gujarati film Chhello Show has been sent as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2023. The film was released in cinemas in India on October 14 and for its promotions, the film's star kid Bhav Rabari and the director Pan Nalin made a special appearance on the popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show's social media handles shared a promo in which the producer Asit Kumarr Modi can be seen taking Bhavin and Pan to the Gokuldham society whose residents are surprised to see two new guests visiting them. The promo was shared with the caption, "Asit bhai lekar aaye hain khaas mehmaano ko Gokhuldham Society mein. Aakhir kaun hain voh?".

Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, which has presented Chhello Show in India, took to its Twitter handle and shared the photos from the shoot in which Bhavin Rabari and Pan Nalin can be seen posing with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Munmum Dutta aka Babita Ji and other cast members of the Sony SAB show.

After Chhello Show or Last Film Show was selected by the Film Federation of India, the netizens expressed their anger on social media saying that SS Rajamouli's RRR should have been chosen as India's Oscar entry. Reacting to such opinion, Pan Nalin, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, said, "My opinion is super simple. We are a huge nation and pretty complex when it comes to cinema. If you look around, there's is no other country that has a cinema like ours. In South Korea, it's very easy to choose one Korean film and send it as an Oscar entry, in France it's easy to pick one French language film, but how do you deal with India?".



READ | Who is Pan Nalin, director whose film Chhello Show got picked as India's official entry to Oscars

"I really respect the Film Federation of India and the jury because it's a mammoth task they undertake as we have films being made in several languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Assamese, and Hindi, the list is endless. So, my reaction is very simple...whatever decision the jury has made, I totally respect it. And this is not only unique to India. Every time each country announces its selection, there is a certain amount of controversy and disappointment", the filmmaker concluded.