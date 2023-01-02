Chhavi Mittal slams trolls for 'insensitive remarks' on her beach photos after breast cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Chhavi Mittal, a popular television actress and YouTube content creator, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year and she underwent surgery for the same later that month. She had recently shared her photos and videos in a bikini from her beach vacation and received 'insensitive remarks' asking if she got implants after her surgery.

On Monday, January 2, the actress shared screenshots of a few such comments in her latest Instagram post and slammed the trolls for their insensitivity. "Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity. May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well", Chhavi wrote.

Chhavi continued, "While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a lil sensitivity wouldn’t hurt don’t u think? This person has gone to the extent of saying “celebs are used to such comments”. Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is “used to” such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime."

She also explained what actually goes behind breast cancer surgery as she further added, "But to help women understand how a BC surgery goes… there’s lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast). There’s mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of the cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this). And there’s reconstruction. I had a reconstruction surgery too to make the breasts look the way they were earlier. This was done by cutting a piece of my latissimus dorsi muscle and creating a mini flap. Silicones may be opted for in case of a mastectomy. And no, I did not need silicones."



Concluding her post, she talked about her life post her surgery as she stated, "I’d like to reiterate that surviving cancer has been a life changing experience for me. This is a new life that I’m living and it’s not the same as the previous one. Its been 7 months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine. But I get by, coz its an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful day in and day out. Here’s to ALL CANCER SURVIVORS! #breastcancersurvivor Also, a BIG THANKS to the people who stood up for me against such comments. I can’t tell u how much I appreciate it. Love and peace."

For the unversed, the husband-wife couple of Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal are the co-founders of the digital content platform Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).