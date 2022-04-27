Chhavi Mittal says 'no amount of pain killer is helping' post cancer surgery, netizens wish her speedy recovery

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

On Tuesday, TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle to inform fans and friends that she is "cancer-free". She underwent surgery on Monday.

And now, a day after having gone under the knife, Chhavi took to her Instagram account yet again to thank her well-wishers for their love and support. She also mentioned that even though no amount of pain killer is helping her forget the pain she's been going through, she's being positive and looking at the days ahead when she'll be free of the excruciating pain from the surgery.

"It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I’m holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that’ll come after a few days.. coz right now there’s so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping," Chhavi wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself from the hospital bed, sipping a beverage.

She added, "What’s helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I’m reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that i can rn. #recovering #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #cancer #postsurgery #postop #postopcare."

Before this, Chhavi had shared a selfie of herself lying on the hospital bed and smiling. She wrote about her pain and how it was to come out of her illness. She also said that the entire surgery lasted for six hours.

"When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy ... and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!" she wrote, sharing her happiness.

She added, "The surgery lasted for six hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it`s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is ... it`s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

She also thanked her fans and friends, saying: "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I`m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don't stop the prayers yet."

At the end she also expressed her gratitude towards her husband Mohit Hussein for supporting her. She said: "And lastly but most importantly. I couldn't have done this without my partner, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don't want to see tears in your eyes ever again!"

Just before her surgery she also shared a video in which she was seen dancing inside the hospital room.