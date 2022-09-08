Chhavi Mittal reacts to netizens objecting to her kissing photo with husband Mohit Hussein, says 'rehne do...'

Chhavi Mittal-Mohit Hussein/Instagram

Actor Chhavi Mittal recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note in response to the DMs she's received from social media users expressing their displeasure after she shared a photo of herself sporting a dress with a plunging neckline and another where she's seen locking lips with her husband Mohit Hussein, on the photo-sharing platform.

Calling out the double standards of people who "clapped" when she talked about her breasts "when one of them had cancer in them", Chhavi questioned why should she shy away from "sharing an honest candid moment from a big celebratory birthday" when she shared her "entire breast cancer journey with the world unabashedly."

Alongside screenshots of mean comments about showing her cleavage and sharing intimate photo with her hsuband, Chhavi wrote in a long note while shutting everyone down, "I truly, really appreciate the polite tone you guys take while you put your thoughts across to me. But the 'strong' message I conveyed was of strength, resilience, fighting spirit and to live and let live. While the message resonated with you, the very fact that the image bothered you shows double standards. As for depression… I think you totally missed the caption."

She added, "And as for kissing my husband being a personal moment? I’ve been sharing that moment since the last 18 years of being with him. As for you deciding what a 'celebrity' should or shdn't do.. rehne do bhai (Let it be!). The same people clapped when I talked about my breasts when one of them had cancer in them."

The note further read, "Let me tell you, that if I did not shy away from sharing my entire breast cancer journey with the world unabashedly.. would I really shy away from sharing an honest candid moment from a big celebratory birthday?? No ma'am. Besides, my breasts have changed me FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. Nobody can imagine the fight I fought to keep them. Hence, the picture comes from a place of UTMOST RESPECT. And you wouldn’t know my struggle since I CHOOSE not to share it.. because that’s far more personal than the kiss with my husband."

"Lastly, for most people, the mere threat of 'suspected' cancer is mind-numbing to the extent of incessant crying and depression. But I have fought it with a smile on my face and the best positive attitude. So really.. when you see my breasts, KNOW that they’re warriors and are here to stay,” Chhavi concluded the post.